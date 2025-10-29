UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. Semtech has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 293.50 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,539.75. This trade represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.