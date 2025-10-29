UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALK. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

ALK opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

