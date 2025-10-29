Udemy, Inc. $UDMY Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 138.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Udemy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Udemy by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 113,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,380,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Udemy Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.76. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.61.
Udemy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,287,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,707.24. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
