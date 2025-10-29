V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.9611.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised V.F. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.
V.F. Stock Performance
Shares of V.F. stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76. V.F. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.02.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
V.F. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -276.92%.
About V.F.
VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.
