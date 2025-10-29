Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 443 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,797 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $201.03 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Arete lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

