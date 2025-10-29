Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.4615.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 219,515 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $15,655,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,710,967.40. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $2,033,536.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,250.36. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 289,072 shares of company stock valued at $20,427,497 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of VTR opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $56.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 446.51%.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

