Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
