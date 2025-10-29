Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of META stock opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $741.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

