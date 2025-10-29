Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities set a $54.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Viper Energy Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.Viper Energy’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

