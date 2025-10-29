VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 1,241,272 Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,241,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,749,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 178.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.43.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.34.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

