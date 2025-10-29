Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.8462.

Several research firms recently commented on VC. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. Visteon has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $129.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,560. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,392 shares of company stock worth $1,256,581. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

