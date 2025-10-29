Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Trading Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Monday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a sell (d+) rating to a hold (c-) rating. The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 927,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 657,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,672,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 696,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 277,793 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth about $873,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vox Royalty by 1.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,165,000 after purchasing an additional 169,949 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Vox Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.