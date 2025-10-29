Wall Street Zen Upgrades BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) to Hold

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BVFL stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. BV Financial has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 20.80%.The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 95.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 101,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BV Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 74.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BV Financial in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

