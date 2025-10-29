Wall Street Zen Upgrades Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to “Hold”

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2%

CNTA opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 194,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,850. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,700.26. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 145,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.