Wall Street Zen Upgrades Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Buy

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of HRMY opened at $29.64 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%.The company had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

