Wall Street Zen Upgrades Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) to Buy

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Repligen Trading Down 5.9%

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $151.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.26, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45. Repligen has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 2,663.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Repligen by 67.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 34.2% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

