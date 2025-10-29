Warther Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,839.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

