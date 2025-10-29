Warther Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,839.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 4.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
