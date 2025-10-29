Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post earnings of $2.29 per share and revenue of $576.1980 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of WTS stock opened at $275.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $177.59 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.80.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 474.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

