Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,208,279. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $694.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

