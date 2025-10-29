WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.1429.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday.
Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
