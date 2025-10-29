WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in October

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WEED Stock Performance
Shares of WEED stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About WEED
