WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in October

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WEED Stock Performance

Shares of WEED stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical cannabis and hemp markets.

