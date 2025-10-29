Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2025 – Nutrien had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

10/16/2025 – Nutrien had its “cautious” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/16/2025 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Nutrien had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Nutrien had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Nutrien had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/16/2025 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2025 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2025 – Nutrien is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2025 – Nutrien is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

