Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genelux (GNLX)

Genelux (NASDAQ: GNLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2025 – Genelux was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group.

10/21/2025 – Genelux was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/21/2025 – Genelux is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Genelux had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Genelux had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

