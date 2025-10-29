Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TopBuild (BLD)

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2025 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $424.00 to $449.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $450.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – TopBuild had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – TopBuild had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $424.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – TopBuild had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff M. Krestancic sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $154,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,610. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.