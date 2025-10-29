Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 112.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 21.7% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

