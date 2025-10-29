Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,332.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,947,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after purchasing an additional 827,407 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 513,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 446,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

