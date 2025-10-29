Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.6429.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Westlake and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westlake Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,456,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 1,035,851 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,508,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,974,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after buying an additional 708,142 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.31 and a beta of 0.93. Westlake has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

