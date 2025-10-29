Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $233,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $751.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $741.78 and its 200-day moving average is $694.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,208,279. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

