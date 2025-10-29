WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$328.00 to C$330.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$292.00 to C$297.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$312.00 to C$324.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$316.58.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$277.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$274.50. WSP Global has a one year low of C$217.42 and a one year high of C$291.46. The firm has a market cap of C$36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider Philippe Fortier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total transaction of C$1,963,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,747 shares in the company, valued at C$489,911.21. This represents a 80.03% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.25, for a total value of C$7,006,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,595,972.25. This represents a 39.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $22,092,534 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

