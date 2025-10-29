Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts traded as low as $72.33 and last traded at $72.4170, with a volume of 968527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.78.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WH. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

