Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $79.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

