XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH) Short Interest Up 29,792.3% in October

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 388,600 shares, an increase of 29,792.3% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of XCHG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XCHG currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of XCH stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. XCHG has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCHG stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

