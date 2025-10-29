Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock to a hold rating. 2,013,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 548,953 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $17.74.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zymeworks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.