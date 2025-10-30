48,366 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after buying an additional 1,187,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,313,000 after purchasing an additional 684,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,227,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $275,675.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 469,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,790.90. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $344,728.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,645.92. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 316,132 shares of company stock worth $9,178,284 over the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.67.

Dropbox stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

