Aditxt Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 3rd (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, November 3rd. The 1-113 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 31st.

Aditxt Price Performance

ADTX stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $570,210.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.48. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $147.50.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 206,431.38% and a negative return on equity of 316.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aditxt stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) by 66,926.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 17.64% of Aditxt worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

