Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as high as C$30.22 and last traded at C$29.57, with a volume of 165715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.41.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.91.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.95%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

