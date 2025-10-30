Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.14, but opened at $130.00. Agilysys shares last traded at $141.1550, with a volume of 192,220 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $693,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,828.40. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

