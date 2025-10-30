Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

