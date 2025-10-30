Alan Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider Alan Smith sold 5,000 shares of Colefax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £44,000.

Get Colefax Group alerts:

Colefax Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFX stock opened at GBX 917.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 864.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 823.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. Colefax Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 742.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 925.50.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 108.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colefax Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 870 target price on shares of Colefax Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colefax Group

About Colefax Group

(Get Free Report)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.