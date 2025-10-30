Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.87, but opened at $69.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares last traded at $65.9470, with a volume of 3,482,310 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -4,061.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

