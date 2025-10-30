Alliant Energy (LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.3368 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

