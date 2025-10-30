Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,749,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $275.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

