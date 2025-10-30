Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $275.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

