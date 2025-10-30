Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $275.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.