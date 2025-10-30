AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 231.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 88.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 201.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.28. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,631.24. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,075. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

