AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.05 million, a PE ratio of -46.62, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

