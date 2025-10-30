AlphaQuest LLC Buys 8,463 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1,449.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,374,000 after purchasing an additional 469,028 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,704,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109,543 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 673,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 586,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,117.95. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,423,295.20. This represents a 54.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock valued at $82,687,283. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.77. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

