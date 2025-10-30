AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $157,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,797,619,000 after buying an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,362,000 after buying an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,917,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,314.98 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,183.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,312.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,420.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,880. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,512 shares of company stock valued at $29,538,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.