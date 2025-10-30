AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 4,855.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 53.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael E. Finn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,330. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of ($325.26) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

