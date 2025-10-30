AlphaQuest LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 867.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 900.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

